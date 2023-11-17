Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2023 | 13:26
BEK Communications Cooperative: BEK Attends Conference to Explore Future of Surveillance & Advanced Solutions for Customers

STEELE, ND / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Two BEK employees recently attended the Axis Connect and Converge Conference (ACCC) in Kansas City, MO. Axis Communications is BEK's supplier of surveillance and security cameras. Eric Sauter, BEK Business Development and Sales Manager, and Corey Silvernagel, BEK System Support Engineer, say the conference provided valuable insight into the exciting future of surveillance technology.

BEK Watch Photo

BEK Watch Photo

Axis Communications is the industry leader in video surveillance. The ACCC is an annual, invite-only event for top partners, like BEK. This year's conference introduced attendees to new innovations and product features.

Sauter and Silvernagel both have expertise in Axis cameras and say they learned about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a role in the future of surveillance. They note that AI is set to transform these cameras into intelligent devices capable of reading license plates, counting people, detecting falls, sensing motion, and even monitoring inventory and shelves in stores.

For more information on future features in home and business surveillance, and for more information on BEK Watch and Axis, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-attends-conference-on-future-of-surveillance-advanced-solutions-for-customers.

BEK Communications Cooperative, founded in 1952, is a communications services company headquartered in Steele, North Dakota. In the last 71 years, the company has grown to include branch offices in Bismarck and Valley City and now serves more than 12,000 customers. BEK provides fiber-based voice, Gigabit broadband, and IP television services; cloud-based security, automation, surveillance, voice, and storage services; and hospital and business communications solutions in North Dakota. The company also provides statewide sports broadcasting and national news reports on the BEK TV Network, and television content across North Dakota through KNDB, KNDM, and KNGF. BEK emphasizes its fast, friendly, local service experience and a broad portfolio of high-quality communications, enterprise, broadcasting, and advertising services.

###

Contact Information

Julie Skaret
Media Relations
julies@bektel.coop
7014751318

SOURCE: BEK Communications Cooperative

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
