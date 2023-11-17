A Spanish-Algerian reserch group has tested how "cool roofs" could help increase power yield in rootop bifacial PV systems. Cool roofs are based on coating materials with high reflectance properties.An Algerian-Spanish research team has looked at how cool roofs (CR) could help increase power yield in bifacial rooftop PV systems and has found that the proposed combination offers higher energy yields than bifacial counterparts deployed on conventional roofs. The scientists explained that cool roofs are roofs made of highly reflective coatings with a high emissivity in the thermal infrared. "They ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...