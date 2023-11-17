NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital specialist and fast-growing technology company, today announces its results for the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23) and the nine months ended on September 30, 2023 (9M23) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) and nine months ended on September 30, 2022 (9M22).

Third Quarter of 2023 (3Q23) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$529.1 million compared to R$559.0 million in 3Q22.

Net Profit was R$36.2 million compared to R$40.6 million in 3Q22.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$97.7 million compared to R$105.2 million in 3Q22. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.5%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$45.5 million versus R$67.4 million in 3Q22.

The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months rose to 187 from 147 in 3Q22.

CI&T Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (9M23) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$1,710.9 million, an increase of 8.6% compared to 9M22 or a 9.9% growth at constant currency.

Net Profit increased by 42.3% to R$136.4 million from R$95.8 million in 9M22.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to R$328.5 million from R$290.1 million in 9M22, 13.2% higher. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2%.

Adjusted Net Profit increased 10.5% to R$175.9 million from R$159.2 million in 9M22. The Adjusted Net Profit margin was 10.3%.

Cash generated from operating activities rose to R$254.5 million in 9M23 from R$28.6 million in 9M22.

CI&T ended 3Q23 with 6,114 CI&Ters.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "In 2023, we navigated with a cautious approach, achieving sustainable profitability and robust cash generation. Looking ahead, we are at the forefront of an exciting new technological revolution driven by AI. This new chapter in digital disruption signifies an imminent redesign of competitive dynamics across all sectors and aspects of modern life. In paving the way for this future, we have effectively partnered with our clients, prepared our teams, and enhanced our AI capabilities to realize the vision of 'CI&T Powered by AI.' Building on this momentum, we aim to resume more aggressive growth in 2024 and beyond."

Comments on the 3Q23 financial performance

The net revenue was R$529.1 million in 3Q23, a decline of 5.4% compared to 3Q22, or a reduction of 1.7% at constant currency. In the third quarter of 2023, 44% of the revenue came from Latam, 42% from North America, 10% from Europe and 4% from Asia Pacific.

The cost of services provided in 3Q23 was R$356.8 million, 1.9% lower than in 3Q22, and the gross profit was R$172.3 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 3Q23 was R$184.4 million, with an Adjusted Gross Profit margin of 34.8%.

In 3Q23, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$101.8 million, 22.3% lower than in 3Q22. ??This reduction can be primarily attributed to the non-recurring M&A expenses incurred in 2022 and our efforts to optimize operational expenses in 2023.

Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$22.9 million in 3Q23, a decrease of 2.9% compared to 3Q22, explained by the reduction of real estate property leases. Amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies was R$10.7 million in 3Q23, a 4.6% increase compared to 3Q22.

In 3Q23, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$97.8 million, a reduction of 7.1% compared to 3Q22, mainly due to the decline in the gross profit margin, partially offset by the improvement in SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.5% in the quarter.

In 3Q23, net financial expenses were R$20.3 million, R$12.8 million higher than in 3Q22, mainly driven by lower foreign exchange (FX) gains in the comparable period and a derivative gain from an interest rate swap that benefited our results in 3Q22.

In 3Q23, income tax expense was R$13.2 million, 20.4% lower than in 3Q22, mainly due to the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes from the Ntersol acquisition. The income tax paid (cash effect) was R$6.8 million, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 13.8%.

The net profit was R$36.2 million in 3Q23, 11% lower than 3Q22. Adjusted Net Profit was R$45.5 million, a decrease of 32.4% compared to 3Q22, mainly due to higher net financial expenses, as aforementioned. Consequently, the Adjusted Net Profit margin was 8.6%.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be in the range of R$519 million to R$ 540 million on a reported basis (average FX rate of 4.95 BRL/USD in 4Q23).

For the full year of 2023, we expect our net revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 5.0% year-over-year, assuming a constant currency outlook (average FX rate of 5.17 BRL/USD in 2022). In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2023.

These expectations are forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 16, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which CI&T may repurchase up to 2.5 million of its outstanding class A common shares until December 31, 2024.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,100 professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34-Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors' overall understanding of our operations' historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, foreign currency exchange gains/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS-reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net Revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations.

In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including present value and fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value and fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired companies; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Quarter ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Revenue 529,083 559,018 1,710,907 1,575,905 Costs of services provided (356,779 ) (363,617 ) (1,138,836 ) (1,034,111 ) Gross Profit 172,304 195,401 572,071 541,794 Selling expenses (40,405 ) (43,337 ) (132,243 ) (118,428 ) General and administrative expenses (64,807 ) (84,804 ) (207,968 ) (228,115 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets (836 ) 325 (2,573 ) (385 ) Other income (expenses) net 3,363 (3,008 ) 2,025 (7,492 ) Operating expenses net (102,685 ) (130,824 ) (340,759 ) (354,420 ) Operating profit before financial income and tax 69,619 64,577 231,312 187,374 Finance income 13,506 32,750 62,387 155,638 Finance cost (33,799 ) (40,182 ) (121,130 ) (197,315 ) Net finance costs (20,293 ) (7,432 ) (58,743 ) (41,677 ) Profit before Income tax 49,326 57,145 172,569 145,697 Current (14,285 ) (22,273 ) (32,953 ) (44,796 ) Deferred 1,120 5,736 (3,233 ) (5,071 ) Total Income tax expense (13,165 ) (16,537 ) (36,186 ) (49,867 ) Net profit for the period 36,161 40,608 136,383 95,830 Earnings per share Earnings per share - basic (in R$) 0.27 0.30 1.02 0.72 Earnings per share - diluted (in R$) 0.26 0.30 0.99 0.72 Weighted average number of basic shares 132,943,114 133,332,778 133,515,441 133,006,973 Weighted average number of diluted shares 137,184,056 133,332,778 137,756,383 133,006,973

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Assets September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and equity September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 194,295 185,727 Suppliers and other payables 16,958 33,376 Financial Investments 39,192 96,299 Loans and borrowings 224,579 231,296 Trade receivables 422,218 501,671 Lease liabilities 18,921 21,539 Contract assets 239,796 217,250 Salaries and welfare charges 216,606 260,156 Recoverable taxes 19,739 7,619 Accounts payable for business acquired 41,301 71,650 Tax assets 6,319 2,959 Non-derivatives - hedge accounting 34,721 35,169 Non-derivatives - hedge accounting 26,525 19,637 Derivatives - 4,109 Derivatives 11,017 11,194 Tax liabilities 6,796 3,890 Other assets 38,259 38,269 Other taxes payable 14,880 14,382 Total current assets 997,360 1,080,625 Contract liability 12,954 32,136 Other liabilities 34,551 47,501 Recoverable taxes 3,703 3,624 Total current liabilities 622,267 755,204 Deferred tax assets 29,633 35,138 Judicial deposits 9,995 9,819 Loans and borrowings 620,589 742,935 Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset 31,013 31,552 Lease liabilities 29,834 41,269 Other assets 2,202 3,654 Provisions 12,061 12,347 Property, plant and equipment 41,674 55,266 Accounts payable for business acquired 124,168 133,299 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,690,801 1,750,898 Other liabilities 8,595 3,530 Right-of-use assets 43,236 56,187 Total non-current liabilities 795,247 933,380 Total non-current assets 1,852,257 1,946,138 Equity Share capital 37 37 Share premium 946,173 946,173 Treasury share reserve (37,827 ) - Capital reserves 225,436 203,218 Profit reserves 388,256 251,873 Other comprehensive income (89,972 ) (63,122 ) Total equity 1,432,103 1,338,179 Total assets 2,849,617 3,026,763 Total equity and liabilities 2,849,617 3,026,763

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit for the period 136,383 95,830 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 70,980 67,154 Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and leases 875 2,137 Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes 65,796 30,437 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (13,257 ) (5,709 ) Income tax expenses 36,186 49,867 Impairment losses on trade receivables and contract assets 2,573 385 (Reversal of) provision for labor risks (286 ) 386 Stock-based plan 21,740 1,894 Present/fair value/price adjustment - accounts payable for business combination 2,783 7,240 Others (559 ) (1,824 ) Variation in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 61,268 (107,311 ) Contract assets (26,934 ) (85,091 ) Recoverable taxes (23,279 ) (2,297 ) Tax assets 935 930 Suppliers and other payables (16,185 ) (34,281 ) Salaries and welfare charges (42,070 ) 7,448 Tax liabilities - 1,568 Other taxes payable 1,274 4,509 Contract liabilities (18,484 ) (4,893 ) Other receivables and payables, net (5,235 ) 217 Cash generated from operating activities 254,505 28,596 Income tax paid (25,516 ) (33,467 ) Interest paid on loans and borrowings (52,356 ) (51,152 ) Interest paid on lease (3,070 ) (4,796 ) Income tax refund 4,198 - Net cash from (used in) operating activities 177,761 (60,819 ) Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (14,738 ) (20,163 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired (Somo, Box and Transpire) - (321,799 ) Escrow deposit (acquisition of Somo) - (23,061 ) Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement - 20,981 Redemption of financial investments 54,214 582,367 Net cash from (used in) investment activities 39,476 238,325 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercised stock options 578 10,447 Payment of lease liabilities (18,465 ) (19,828 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 47,950 186,239 Settlement of derivatives 9,325 390 Payment of loans and borrowings (163,457 ) (279,940 ) Payment of investment obligations (47,461 ) (62,338 ) Repurchase of treasury shares (37,827 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (209,357 ) (165,030 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,880 12,476 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 185,727 135,727 Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents 688 3,647 Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 194,295 151,850

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on an IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis: Net Revenue (in BRL thousand) 3Q23 3Q22 Var. 3Q23 x 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Var. 9M23 x 9M22 Net Revenue 529,083 559,018 -5.4 % 1,710,907 1,575,905 8.6 % Net Revenue at Constant Currency 548,946 558,525 -1.7 % 1,739,972 1,583,792 9.9 %

Net Revenue by industry (in BRL thousand) 3Q23 3Q22 Var. 3Q23 x 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Var. 9M23 x 9M22 Financial Services 158,592 161,185 -1.6 % 492,406 479,172 2.8 % Consumer goods 105,562 127,097 -16.9 % 343,712 351,116 -2.1 % Technology and telecommunications 84,147 78,146 7.7 % 313,334 216,097 45.0 % Retail and industrial goods 64,438 79,226 -18.7 % 208,351 227,615 -8.5 % Life sciences 57,372 72,063 -20.4 % 185,040 202,791 -8.8 % Others 58,972 41,301 42.8 % 168,064 99,114 69.6 % Total 529,083 559,018 -5.4 % 1,710,907 1,575,905 8.6 %

Net Revenue by geography (in BRL thousand) 3Q23 3Q22 Var. 3Q23 x 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Var. 9M23 x 9M22 North America 222,860 232,697 -4.2 % 762,204 655,941 16.2 % Europe 54,045 57,061 -5.3 % 167,645 142,810 17.4 % LATAM (Latin America) 229,804 247,200 -7.0 % 698,478 724,480 -3.6 % APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan) 22,374 22,060 1.4 % 82,580 52,674 56.8 % Total 529,083 559,018 -5.4 % 1,710,907 1,575,905 8.6 %

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS measures for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: Gross Profit (in BRL thousand) 3Q23 3Q22 Var. 3Q23 x 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Var. 9M23 x 9M22 Net Revenue 529,083 559,018 -5.4 % 1,710,907 1,575,905 8.6 % Cost of Services (356,779 ) (363,617 ) -1.9 % (1,138,836 ) (1,034,111 ) 10.1 % Gross Profit 172,304 195,401 -11.8 % 572,071 541,794 5.6 % Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 9,116 10,688 -14.7 % 27,248 30,302 -10.1 % Stock-based compensation 2,949 369 n.m 10,361 1,190 770.7 % Adjusted Gross Profit 184,369 206,458 -10.7 % 609,680 573,286 6.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 34.8 % 36.9 % -2.1p.p 35.6 % 36.4 % -0.7p.p

Adjusted EBITDA (in BRL thousand) 3Q23 3Q22 Var. 3Q23 x 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Var. 9M23 x 9M22 Net profit for the period 36,161 40,608 -11.0 % 136,383 95,830 42.3 % Adjustments Net financial cost 20,293 7,432 173.0 % 58,743 41,677 40.9 % Income tax expense 13,165 16,537 -20.4 % 36,186 49,867 -27.4 % Depreciation and amortization 22,871 23,558 -2.9 % 70,980 67,154 5.7 % Stock-based compensation 6,627 761 771.3 % 21,740 1,894 1047.6 % Government grants (29 ) (204 ) -85.6 % (306 ) (378 ) -18.9 % Acquisition-related expenses (1) (1,341 ) 16,497 -108.1 % 4,748 34,051 -86.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 97,747 105,188 -7.1 % 328,474 290,095 13.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.5 % 18.8 % -0.3p.p 19.2 % 18.4 % 0.8p.p

(1) Includes present value and fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

Net Profit (in BRL thousand) 3Q23 3Q22 Var. 3Q23 x 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Var. 9M23 x 9M22 Net profit for the period 36,161 40,608 -11.0 % 136,383 95,830 42.3 % Adjustments Acquisition-related expenses (1) 9,376 26,743 -64.9 % 39,486 63,321 -37.6 % Adjusted Net Profit (2) 45,537 67,351 -32.4 % 175,869 159,151 10.5 % Adjusted Net Profit Margin (2) 8.6 % 12.0 % -3.4p.p 10.3 % 10.1 % 0.2p.p

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value and fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses and retention packages. (2) Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled R$856 thousand in 3Q23, (R$1,877) thousand in 3Q22, R$23 thousand in 9M23 and (R$2,605) thousand in 9M22.

