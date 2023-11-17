Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (586/23)

With effect from November 20, 2023, the unit rights in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 29, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MACK UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021146974 Order book ID: 311789 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MACK BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021146982 Order book ID: 311791 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB