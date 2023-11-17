Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2023 | 14:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (586/23)

With effect from November 20, 2023, the unit rights in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including November 29, 2023. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   MACK UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021146974              
Order book ID:  311789                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Mackmyra
Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   MACK BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021146982              
Order book ID:  311791                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.