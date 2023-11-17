Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd: Blackwolf Announces Participation in Three European Conferences, 121 in London, Duetsche GoldMesse in Frankfurt, and SMI in Zurich

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) is very excited to announce that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming conferences: 121 Mining Investment in London from November 20-21, 2023, Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt from November 24-25, 2023 and Swiss Mining Institute (SMI) Conference in Zurich from November 29-30, 2023.

The Company's CEO and Director, Morgan Lekstrom, invites you to attend our presentations, where you will have the opportunity to engage directly with Blackwolf's management team and learn more about the Company's vision.

ABOUT 121 MINING INVESTMENT LONDON

The 121 Mining Investment global event series is a premier platform that connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices with management teams from leading mining companies. The event covers a global portfolio, including London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, and online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80.

ABOUT DEUTSCHE GOLDMESSE FALL CONFERENCE

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's largest mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The conference brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and high net worth investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-2/.

SWISS MINING INSTITUTE (SMI) ZURICH

Swiss Mining Institute provides top quality, independent perspectives from experts within the Resources Sector together with presentations from 80 selected mining companies.

An online registration form is available at: https://swissmininginstitute.ch/registration-november-29-30-2023/ .

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in five Hyder Area gold-silver and base metal properties in southeast Alaska and an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Harry gold-silver property located in northwest British Columbia in the Golden Triangle. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

"Morgan Lekstrom"

CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Morgan Lekstrom

250-574-7350 (Mobile)

604-343-2997 (Office)

MLL@bwcg.ca Liam Morrison

604-897-9952 (Mobile)

604-343-2997 (Office)

lm@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the properties located in the Golden Triangle area and the Company's future objectives and plans. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

