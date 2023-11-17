Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Cell Impact AB (587/23)

With effect from November 20, 2023, the unit rights in Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 29, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021847 Order book ID: 311788 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 12, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021854 Order book ID: 311790 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB