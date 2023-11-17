Cintas Corporation Earns 2024 Military Friendly Employer Designation

The business services company is again recognized for its continued efforts to create sustainable economic benefits for the military community

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) announced today that it has earned two 2024 Military Friendly® designations, including the designation as a 2024 Bronze Military Friendly Employer and a Military Spouse Friendly Employer.

Cintas earned the Bronze Military Friendly Employer for the third year in a row and was also honored with the Military Friendly Spouse Employer designation for the second year in a row.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly ® survey. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

"Cintas has a deep connection to the military, and creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and military-affiliated employee-partners is a key component of both our talent development strategy and our overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Sr. Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "Employee-partners and suppliers with military backgrounds are great fits for our culture at Cintas, and their strengths in key characteristics like teamwork, work ethic, self-motivation and critical thinking help lead to success in our business."

Being a military-friendly employer is a top priority at Cintas and the designation as a 2024 Bronze Military Friendly Employer recognizes the company's ongoing dedication to, and programs focused on, recruiting, hiring and training military veterans.

With more than 400 operational facilities across the United States and Canada - Cintas is positioned to provide continuous meaningful employment opportunities for military spouses. This is especially beneficial when they must relocate when their enlisted spouses receive a permanent change of station or are deployed.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses and esteemed veterans within their ranks," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen."

Cintas will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About Military Friendly ® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at Viqtory.com.

