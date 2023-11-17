Aflac Incorporated: Tera Ladner Named Women in IT Security Power Player

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / In October, Tera Ladner, vice president of Risk Management and Governance with Aflac Global Security, was named one of SC Media's 2023 Women in IT Security Power Players, a distinction among cybersecurity leaders in North America. Ladner is one of 20 women recognized for leadership, contributions and impact in the cybersecurity and information risk sector.

When Ladner joined the Aflac flock seven years ago, she brought with her a diverse background, including a degree in marketing and extensive experience in information governance that eventually led to her earning a law degree. She credits her well-rounded career path for preparing her for her current role in global security governance, where her team is responsible for managing regulatory processes, protecting information, finding efficiencies across the organization, and more.

Tera wasn't the only one going home with some new hardware that day - Aflac was also named a 2023 CSO50 Award honoree by CSO from Foundry for championing security and risk management excellence, which is only awarded to a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership.

Tera's team played a role in the cross-functional project, "Feathers and Firewalls: Aflac's Zero Trust Approach," which landed Aflac this prestigious honor. Designed to achieve increased security, simplified network architecture and cost savings, Aflac's program is centered on the principle of consistent controls with all communication passing through a cloud-based common exchange. The zero-trust security model, also known as zero-trust architecture, is a framework for securing infrastructure and data for today's modern digital transformation.

Learn more about Tera in the profile piece by SC Media titled, "Aflac's Tera Ladner: Building teams and relationships."

