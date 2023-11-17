Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) achieved record cash generation of £87.8m from its underlying assets to 30 September 2023, driven by favourable fixed prices, despite production being below budget. As a result, FSFL paid down £10m of its revolving credit facility (RCF) during the period. After the Q3 period, FSFL sold 50% of its 99MW Lorca portfolio in Spain for €26.9m, at a 21% premium to its Q3 holding value. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to further reduce the RCF. Global revenues are 85% contracted for 2024, ensuring forecast net dividend cover of 1.5x until at least 2025. FSFL remains on target to pay its full year dividend.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...