MeetMo and T-Mobile Put Fans in the Driver's Seat at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fans can get a first-hand look at the racetrack in an all-new experience built in the official F1 Las Vegas app presented by T-Mobile

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Ready to go full throttle at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX? MeetMo together with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) remotely captures the thrill of what it's like to be in the driver's seat of an F1 car, leveraging 5G to create an entirely new experience for Formula 1® fans as part of the official F1 Las Vegas app presented by T-Mobile.

Utilizing T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network, and the MeetMo.io platform, MeetMo is able to:

Enable virtual teams to remotely capture and control cameras on the track.

Transmit 360º content in 12K, at incredibly fast speeds.

Remotely collaborate in near real-time over video between teams on-site and in-studio to manage and review the video production, ensuring a seamless execution and significant reduction of production time and costs.

Track the capture vehicle's location during filming to better overlay the driver's location onto the final in-app experience.

Working with NantStudios, MeetMo quickly and seamlessly blends virtual and real elements within Unreal Engine and leverages augmented reality overlays to provide near real-time data on the steering wheel, controls, and dashboard. The MeetMo.io platform then produces and distributes content in multiple resolutions and formats for broadcasting, social media, gaming, and more.

"MeetMo is thrilled to work with T-Mobile once more, following a successful activation at Mobile World Congress," said Michael Mansouri, MeetMo CEO. "Our collaboration with T-Mobile extends beyond being just a customer; T-Mobile is at the forefront of innovation for our global clientele."

As part of T-Mobile's 2023 Accelerator program, MeetMo is working with the Un-carrier to rapidly advance and redefine the future of broadcast production with the power of 5G. The collaboration marks the future of wireless connectivity and ultra-high bandwidth to enable spectacular visual effects, virtual production, remote collaboration, and 8K broadcasting.

"Together with our 5G network, MeetMo is driving the future of broadcast production forward," said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. "MeetMo is pushing the frontiers of broadcasting with 5G to enable new experiences and previously impossible viewpoints that racing fans have only dreamt of. And T-Mobile is proud to have supported them from the start."

Leveraging T-Mobile's ultra-high bandwidth and low latency 5G network, the MeetMo team uses MoLink Edge Compute, which has the capability of livestreaming broadcast to any capable device in 8K. MoLink Edge Compute allows teams to professionally produce content anywhere there's 5G connectivity.

Starting November 17, fans can see the experience for themselves through the official F1 Las Vegas app presented by T-Mobile. For more on T-Mobile's Las Vegas Grand Prix activities, read here.

NantStudios is a state-of-the-art full service production ecosystem comprised of traditional, broadcast and virtual production stages. The company is based in Los Angeles with two campuses in Culver City and El Segundo. The company's virtual production stages are serviced by an expert team with decades of virtual production, visual effects, and engineering experience. NantStudio's goal is to democratize the virtual production workflow and make it accessible to any scale project, while innovating with R&D in technologies to streamline the process.

MeetMo was established in 2020 by an award-winning team in the entertainment, production, and cloud solutions industries in Los Angeles, to create professional solutions that greatly simplify virtual production, remote collaboration, creative workflow, and content distribution. Michael Mansouri is Chief Executive Officer and Johan Romero is Chief Technology Officer of MeetMo.

MeetMo.io is an ai-enabled cloud solution that seamlessly connects devices, people and ideas. It enables real-time, bi-directional, remote collaboration, securely, in the highest resolution and with ultra-low latency; Designed to connect people and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including cameras, lights, microphones, software, and others, literally anything with a video signal output to anyone, anywhere, at scale. Key features include dynamic layouts, playing high quality video from the cloud-based asset library, an "add any device" feature, and finally, easy and smooth transitions to breakout rooms.

