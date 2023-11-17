Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Updated final redemption dates for bond loans issued by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (557/23)

The following bond loans issued by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) have a new redemption dates. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. ISIN Old Redemption date New Redemption date SE0014855284 22 September 2024 25 September 2026 SE0017159916 23 December 2025 24 September 2027 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179254