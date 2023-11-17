Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
WKN: A2QQJY | ISIN: SE0015407382 | Ticker-Symbol: R71
Frankfurt
17.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,213 Euro
-0,003
-1,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTATOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTATOR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2023 | 15:58
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Updated final redemption dates for bond loans issued by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (557/23)

The following bond loans issued by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) have a new
redemption dates. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. 

ISIN     Old Redemption date New Redemption date
SE0014855284 22 September 2024  25 September 2026 
SE0017159916 23 December 2025   24 September 2027 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179254
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
