Sleek, the Web3 Social Network, Raises US$5m to Power the Ownership Economy



NEWS RELEASE BY SLEEK Hong Kong, Hong Kong | November 17, 2023 09:36 AM Eastern Standard Time Sleek , a Web3 social network, today announces they have successfully raised US$5 million in a seed round, enabling them to power the ownership economy and bring blockchain-powered social media to the masses. Officially launched in April 2023, the company aims to revolutionize human connection by making networking simple, fun, and productive. Sleek offers a comprehensive platform that enables users to seamlessly exchange information, onboard new people into their network, as well as incentivize community building via Web3 Social Finance (SocialFi) business models. For the very first time, users can directly monetize their content and social capital to become a new class of creators. Sleek's first product, Sleek Card, was designed to empower Web3 professionals to network in person. Each card creates a blockchain wallet and a decentralized identity for each user, seamlessly onboarding individuals into the Web3 space. Sleek Card leverages NFC technology and its proprietary messaging bot to help users efficiently capture data and manage contacts, creating powerful on-chain social graphs. To date, the Sleek Card has powered over 300,000 connections, solidifying its position as a leading player in the Web3 space. Sleek Card has also partnered with Solana Hacker Houses, Coinfest, Digital Art Fair, and NFTNow to bring innovative event experiences to life. "We are launching monetization models in our platform that are only possible through the blockchain, so talented creators from various verticals who don't have a full team supporting them can earn sustainably", said co-founder, Tania Tse. "Leveraging our own experiences and lessons learnt, we are building applications alongside our users to power the future of Web3 social", said co-founder, Chase Guo. In the first half of 2024, Sleek will launch an open marketplace that empowers domain experts to become creators by tokenizing their knowledge into liquid and accessible assets. The future holds the promise of a more equitable, user-centric, and transparent digital social landscape. Sleek's investors include Binance Labs, Shima Capital, Spartan Group, Symbolic Capital, Genblock Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Market Across, Emirates Consortium, Arkstream, Perridon, GBV, and several angel investors. Binance Labs, the VC arm of Binance, invested in Sleek through the Binance Labs Incubation Program. With blockchain-based social assets and a suite of pioneering products, Sleek is poised to reshape the social networking landscape and open new doors for creators to prosper in the Web3 era. About Sleek Sleek is a Hong Kong-based Web3 social network that revolutionizes authentic human connection in the digital age. Their mission is to power the ownership economy and bring blockchain-powered social media to the masses. Sleek's platform consists of Sleek Card and a knowledge marketplace launching in the first half of 2024. Sleek Card is an identity platform for seamless networking in person. Sleek's NFC cards and proprietary messaging bot bring together the user's collective identities with a single tap, facilitating 300,000+ connections and powering 60+ global events. Sleek's knowledge marketplace facilitates the discovery of domain experts who can monetize directly with consumers. For more information visit Sleek's: Official Website | Twitter | Telegram Contact Details Sleek Marketing and PR media@sosleek.io Company Website https://sosleek.io/



