Hithium and Solarpro say they will start construction on a 55 MWh energy storage facility in southwestern Bulgaria next year.Hithium and Solarpro announced they will build a 55 MWh energy storage facility in the southwestern Bulgarian town of Razlog. Construction will start next year. The companies claim in a press release published yesterday that this will be the "largest" battery energy storage project in southeast Europe and the facility will support an already existing 33 MWp solar plant. The press release did not mention who owned the existing 33 MWp solar project. China-based energy storage ...

