Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2023 | 16:38
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mary Kay Recognized for Leadership in Conservation and Sustainability in the 2023 Texan by Nature 20

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skin care innovation and sustainability, is honored to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20), a prestigious recognition by the conservation non-profit, Texan by Nature. Founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, Texan by Nature annually celebrates Texas-based companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to conservation and sustainability.

This year's recognition underscores Mary Kay's longstanding dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its business operations and its innovative approach to preserving the environment.

"Being recognized in the TxN 20 is not only an honor, but a testament to our enduring commitment to conservation and sustainability," said Jeni Wang, Senior Specialist of Corporate Engineering at Mary Kay, who accepted the honor on behalf of the company. "At Mary Kay, we believe in the harmonious coexistence of business and nature, and we continuously strive to implement practices that positively impact our planet."

The TxN 20 recognizes industry leaders across 12 sectors in Texas who are at the forefront of conservation efforts and sustainable business practices. With its inclusion in the TxN 20, Mary Kay joins an elite group of companies that are setting the standard for environmental stewardship in the Lone Star State and beyond.

2023 TxN 20 honorees included:

  1. Alamo Group
  2. Cemex
  3. Cirrus Logic
  4. CPS Energy
  5. Darling Ingredients
  6. Desert Door Sotol
  7. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
  8. HOLT CAT
  9. JP Morgan
  10. Mary Kay
  11. Microsoft
  12. NextEra Energy
  13. North American Development Bank
  14. Ørsted
  15. Overland Partners
  16. PepsiCo
  17. Stantec
  18. Texas Health Resources
  19. Wayne Sanderson Farms
  20. WM

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

###

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications
marykay.com/newsroom
972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

Mary Kay was included in the 2023 Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20), a prestigious recognition by the conservation non-profit, Texan by Nature.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mary Kay
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/805947/mary-kay-recognized-for-leadership-in-conservation-and-sustainability-in-the-2023-texan-by-nature-20

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.