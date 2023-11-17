Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV: NOAL) (FSE: N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom. Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company will provide a corporate update during 1-on-1 meetings and present the Company's recent and future planned activities on November 21 at 3:00 p.m. UK time.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference program will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

Company's corporate presentation has been updated and is available at our website at www.noalithium.com.

This year's 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom is being held on November 20-21, 2023.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About NOA Lithium Brines

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. ("NOA") is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated a very large and impressive lithium brine claim portfolio, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and totaling over 100,000 hectares. NOA is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices and is supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

