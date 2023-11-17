BITGET

Bitget Wallet Unveils Ambitious Turkey Market Expansion, Aiming to Boost Local Web3 Ecosystem



NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 17, 2023 10:26 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget Wallet , formerly known as BitKeep Wallet, marked its presence prominently at the Devconnect conference in Istanbul , Turkey. Renowned as a leading one-stop Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet not only attended but also played a pivotal role as a sponsor of the unStable Summit, a significant global stablecoin summit. Additionally, they co-sponsored several offline events alongside 1inch, a premier decentralized trading protocol. Highlighting its commitment to the Turkish market, Bitget Wallet unveiled its ambitious plan for expanding into the Turkish market. This initiative focuses on delivering localized Web3 services, fostering partnerships with local projects, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and communities, and launching a series of ecosystem activities tailored to the Turkish market, all aimed at providing exceptional products and services. During the conference, Bitget Wallet representatives provided a detailed analysis of Turkey's cryptocurrency industry, acknowledging its development and potential. They also highlighted the positive impact of the event on the local Web3 ecosystem and showcased how Bitget Wallet, through innovative product development, has become a leading Web3 transaction wallet. Furthermore, they stressed the increasingly central role of decentralized exchanges in the industry's future. "Turkey is a dynamic country with a rapidly growing interest in Web3," remarked a Bitget Wallet spokesperson at the conference. "Facing high inflation and global economic uncertainties, Turkey is emerging as a significant investment hub for cryptocurrencies." In the Turkish market, there's a strong reliance on centralized exchange (CEX) services and a burgeoning interest in over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Bitget Wallet introduced its OTC services, which include integration with secure and compliant payment providers like MoonPay and Alchemy Pay, as well as access to Bitget P2P . This enables Turkish users to directly use lira within the wallet for buying and selling mainstream cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Bitget Wallet's non-custodial wallet services, which contrast with CEX offerings, ensure users have complete control over their private keys, thereby reducing the risks associated with centralized exchanges and enhancing asset security. The recent launch of the MPC wallet by Bitget Wallet further allows users to enjoy decentralized services without needing to know their private keys. As a global leader in decentralized trading, Bitget Wallet offers a trading experience on par with centralized exchanges. It supports various trading modes, such as flash swap, limit order, and futures leverage, etc. Being a robust multi-chain DEX aggregator, Bitget Swap supports nearly 30 blockchains, consolidates liquidity from hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, and introduces innovative features like gas-free transactions, automatic slippage adjustment, and intelligent on-chain candlestick analyses. Beyond swap transactions, the Bitget Wallet ecosystem offers a comprehensive range of on-chain services and DeFi solutions on over 90 mainstream blockchains. These include NFT trading , DApp interaction , and staking, allowing users to access every aspect of the Web3 industry through a single wallet. The Turkish public's growing interest in Web3, particularly in emerging areas like NFTs and the Metaverse, is noteworthy. The market's diversification and maturity, combined with effective community and social media engagement, provide a fertile ground for Web3 development. "In the future, our services will be available in various scenarios, including GameFi and SocialFi, for transaction execution and value preservation," Bitget Wallet emphasized. According to on-chain data, Bitget Swap consistently ranks among the top ten DeFi projects in terms of transaction volume and active user count, often paralleling, and occasionally surpassing, platforms like MetaMask. User feedback globally indicates a strong preference for swap transactions, particularly due to the smooth transaction experience. In their concluding remarks, Bitget Wallet representatives reaffirmed their commitment to both the global crypto market and the Turkish market: "Serving over 12 million users globally, Bitget Wallet is one of the top ten most popular crypto hot wallets worldwide - the download numbers were the fourth highest globally last October. Our visit to Turkey not only allowed us to make many local connections but also to gain a deep understanding of this market, underscoring Turkey's significant role in the cryptocurrency world. We are dedicated to supporting the local crypto economy and builders, collaborating with ecosystem partners, deeply exploring the Turkish market, and collectively enhancing the global cryptocurrency ecosystem." About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet) Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading , DApp browsing, and more. With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services. In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



