Whole Foods Market Foundations: The Republic of Tea Celebrates a Decade of Organic Holiday Chai Tea for a Cause

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / The Republic of Tea, leading purveyor of premium teas and herbs, is delighted to announce the return of its Organic Holiday Chai Tea for the tenth consecutive year. This beloved blend of chai spices and red rooibos makes its annual debut for a limited time and for a good cause. In partnership with Whole Planet Foundation, a Whole Foods Market nonprofit organization, The Republic of Tea will contribute to the organization's mission to empower hardworking entrepreneurs to lift themselves and their families out of poverty.

From now through December 31, 2023, a portion of the proceeds from each tin of Organic Holiday Chai Tea sold in select Whole Foods Market stores will be allocated to fund microloans to those in need. Whole Planet Foundation has already funded 7 million microloans across 79 countries where Whole Foods Market sources products. Their efforts have not only supported local and global communities but have also provided 35 million income-generating opportunities to entrepreneurs and their family members.

"We cherish our ongoing partnership with Whole Planet Foundation, especially when the Organic Holiday Chai Tea is available to build awareness about Whole Planet Foundation's impact and reach," says Kristina Tucker, Minister of Enlightenment and Commerce for The Republic of Tea. "We are grateful to offer this great-tasting tea for the past decade. It is extremely rewarding to witness the life-changing opportunities created for women and their families as a result of the Foundation's relentless pursuit to alleviate poverty around the globe."

Organic Holiday Chai Tea is an exotic, caffeine-free blend that can be enjoyed on its own or combined with honey and steamed milk, for a healthy and delicious seasonal tea latte. Each tin holds 36 round, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan unbleached tea bags free of tags, strings or staples. Priced at $12.99 per tin, it offers exceptional value at only 36 cents per cup. Organic Holiday Chai Tea can be purchased exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores.

