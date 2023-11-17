In its first commercial project, Terabase Energy successfully installed 17 MW of a 225 MW solar facility with its automated Terafab platform.From pv magazine USA Terabase Energy, developer of Terafab, an automated utility-scale solar installation platform, announced it has successfully completed its first commercial installation. The company's "field factory" installed 17 MW of a 225 MW solar project in Arizona in development by Leeward Renewable Energy and engineering and construction contractor RES. The Terafab system makes use of digital twins, logistics software, an on-site digital command ...

