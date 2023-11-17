Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights October 31, 2023 22 707 209 32 473 038

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 707 209 shares is 32 072 945, taking into account the 400 093 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

