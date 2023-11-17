Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of transformed cells, announces that, following the Company's request (press release of November 3, 2023), the Commercial Court of Nanterre, decided on Novembre 15, 2023 to open a receivership procedure.

The Court appointed:

SELARL AJRS, mission led by Maître Thibaut MARTINAT, as receiver;

and Maitre Patrick LEGRAS DE GRANCOURT as judicial administrator.

The Company's operations will continue during the observation period, in accordance with legal requirements.

Press releases will be published regularly as the procedure moves forward.

The suspension of the listing of Genomic Vision shares, effective since November 6, is maintained until further notice.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies.

Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance.

Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

