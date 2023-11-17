Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
17.11.2023
Albertsons Companies Celebrates Diwali

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / In honor of Diwali, Albertsons Companies associates in Pleasanton, CA and Plano, TX came together as one team to have fun, build belonging, and celebrate the annual Festival of Lights. The incredible Diwali events featured the lighting of the Diya, singing, dancing, skits, a fashion show, and of course, food!

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806189/albertsons-companies-celebrates-diwali

