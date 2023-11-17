Tron DAO

TRON DAO Team at Binance Blockchain Week Istanbul 2023



17-Nov-2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | November 17, 2023 12:58 PM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland / November 17, 2023 / - TRON DAO attended as a diamond sponsor at the Binance Blockchain Week in Istanbul, held from November 8 to November 9, 2023. This exciting event gathered a variety of blockchain enthusiasts, sparking pivotal conversations aimed at charting the course for the next billion Web3 users. Featuring Insights from TRON's Thought Leaders Feroz Lakhani, Enterprise Lead at TRON DAO, captivated the audience with his keynote, "A Developer's Guide to TRON," detailing the opportunities the TRON network holds for creators and developers alike. Similarly, David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, addressed the subject "Crypto: A Global Crossroads," illuminating how TRON is navigating the intersection of global finance and cutting-edge tech to pave the way for innovation. Deepening Connections in Istanbul The TRON DAO team's journey at Binance Blockchain Week extended beyond technical insights, diving into the heart of Istanbul's cultural vibrancy. They explored the city's storied streets, engaging with the energy and traditions of the local community. As TRON DAO bid farewell to Istanbul, they left enriched by the shared experiences and more committed to a vision for an inclusive and decentralized future, energized by the spirit of innovation that thrived throughout the Binance Blockchain Week. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of November 2023, it has over 195.00 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.69 billion total transactions, and over $19.18 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



