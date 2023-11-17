Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - EV charging pioneer, AeonCharge, has recently joined hands with Mobify AI, the iconic mobility expertise repository, to create eMobi Labs, a remarkable breakthrough in electric mobility. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the e-mobility experience for drivers across urban and long-distance journeys by smoothly incorporating AI into EV charging technology.

eMobi Labs CEO, Dwi Sutandar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/187467_screenshot%202023-11-17%20133757_550.jpg

AeonCharge, a trailblazer in the Electric Vehicles (EV) charging industry and backed by Y-Combinator, has been at the forefront of advancing sustainable transportation since 2020. With a vision to provide a hassle-free and efficient charging experience, AeonCharge has consistently demonstrated innovation in its approach. On the other hand, Mobify AI brings a wealth of knowledge in artificial intelligence to the collaboration. Armed with the combined expertise of the two such creative organizations, eMobi Labs aims to spark a wave in the rapidly evolving world of EV charging.

Collaborating with renowned automakers, eMobi Labs distinguishes itself through a dedicated commitment to advancing e-mobility technologies, focusing on innovations like Plug and Charge (ISO 15118) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. Addressing the challenges in grid infrastructure and EV charging, eMobi Labs connects more than 80 EV charging network operators across North America with a variety of e-mobility service providers. This partnership aims to provide EV drivers with a seamless, enjoyable journey by offering a single access point and payment platform for over 80,000 charging stations, thereby streamlining the charging process and fostering collaboration between operators and service providers.

The visionary at the helm of this transformation is the co-founder and former CEO of AeonCharge, Dwi Sutandar, a luminary in the nanotechnology space with a track record of successfully patenting and selling a semiconductor nanotechnology company.

eMobi Labs envisions a future where the intersection of artificial intelligence and electric vehicles is seamless and transformative. By connecting charging network operators with diverse e-mobility service providers, the company aims to enhance the overall electric mobility experience for drivers. It has already established partnerships with major automakers. The company's goal in the near future is to scale even further and integrate its technology into over 14.5 million battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

About eMobi Labs:

eMobi Labs emerges as a leading force in the electric mobility sector, committed to reshaping the EV driving experience through cutting-edge AI technology. Positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and e-mobility, the company spearheads innovation in e-mobility, fostering collaboration and advancements in EV technologies.

Media Contact

Name: Dwi Sutandar

hello@emobilabs.com

Website: https://www.emobilabs.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187467