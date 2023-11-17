Cozeva Empowers California Healthcare Organizations as a Qualified Health Information Organization to Navigate Data Exchange Framework

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Cozeva, a pioneer in healthcare technology, announces its official designation as a Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) by the California Health and Human Services (CalHHS). This remarkable achievement signifies Cozeva's pivotal role in advancing healthcare interoperability and facilitating secure data exchange among healthcare entities, government agencies, and social service programs.

Cozeva CareExchanage

Join us on November 20, from 3 to 4 pm PST, for a webinar reviewing the DxF requirements, Cozeva CareExchange, and the CA DSA QHIO Onboarding Grant Application.

The California healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformation, driven by the Data Exchange Framework (DxF) set forth by CalHHS. DxF is the linchpin of California's ambitious healthcare plans, aiming to enhance healthcare delivery, expand coverage, and bolster connections between healthcare and social services. Scheduled to take effect in January 2024, the DxF mandates healthcare organizations to:

1. Sign Data Sharing Agreements (DSA) if not previously completed by January 31, 2023.

2. Implement DSA requirements by January 31, 2024, actively exchanging health information.

3. Adhere to governing policies and procedures through Health Information Exchanges (HIE) and technology solutions, or leverage QHIOs to meet compliance standards.

The California organizations obligated to comply by January 31, 2024, include Health Plans, Physician Organizations, IPAs, Medical Groups, Skilled Nursing Facilities & Clinical Laboratories, and General Acute Care Hospitals & Acute Psychiatric Hospitals. Practices with fewer than 25 physicians, such as solo practices, must comply by January 31, 2026.

CalHHS is funding a $47 million grant program to support organizations in implementing their data-sharing solutions, with grants up to $50,000 per organization. The third and final round of grant applications is open, with a final deadline of December 15, 2023. Cozeva encourages all of its customers to seize this opportunity and apply for these grants.

Cozeva's CareExchange is an innovative beta designed to support California organizations who select Cozeva as their QHIO, fulfilling their DSA obligations seamlessly and facilitating timely data exchange to drive quality outcomes, improve patient care, and deliver compliance reporting.

To learn more about the DxF, DSA Signatory Grants, and Cozeva CareExchange, we invite you to attend our informative webinar on November 20, from 3 to 4 pm PST. Decision-makers in your organization interested in interoperability and IT are encouraged to participate. Register Here!

About Cozeva:

Cozeva is the one-stop-shop population health solution for Clinical Quality Performance (i.e. HEDIS, IHA AMP, CMS Stars, MCAS, QTI), Risk Adjustment, and Total Cost of Care management, empowering providers and health plans to achieve equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable, person-centered care. To learn more, visit www.cozeva.com.

Contact Information

Taylor Diniz

Business Development Manager

tdiniz@cozeva.com

8082563343

SOURCE: Cozeva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/806182/cozeva-empowers-california-healthcare-organizations-as-a-qualified-health-information-organization-qhio-to-navigate-data-exchange-framework-dxf