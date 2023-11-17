Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of Shareholders of ORPEA (Paris:ORP) (the Company ») will be held on Friday 22 December 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris time), at Comet Mettings Bourse, 35 rue Saint-Marc, 75002 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting, including the agenda of the meeting, the draft resolutions, as well as information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) today.

This preliminary notice of meeting is available on the Company's website, as are the information and documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, which may be consulted at this following address: https://www.orpea-group.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders/shareholder-meeting.

Any Shareholders may request the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code from Société Générale Département Titres et Bourse Services des Assemblées, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France (the centralizing establishment mandated by ORPEA).

The documents, which will be available on the Shareholders' Meeting's desk, can be consulted by the Shareholders at ORPEA, 12 rue Jean Jaurès, CS 10032, 93813 Puteaux Cedex, during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117192587/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ORPEA

Benoit Lesieur

Investor Relations Manager

b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll-free number for shareholders:

0 805 480 480

Investor Relations

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

01 44 71 94 94

ORPEA@newcap.eu

Press Relations

ORPEA

Isabelle Herrier-Naufle

Press Relations Director

07 70 29 53 74

i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net

Image7

Charlotte Le Barbier // Laurence Heilbronn

06 78 37 27 60 06 89 87 61 37

clebarbier@image7.fr

lheilbronn@image7.fr