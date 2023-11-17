LA's Awesome Products: Awesome Products Inc. Explains Acquisition of Final Touch

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Awesome Products Inc., a leading household cleaning products manufacturing company, is excited about the one-year completion of the successful acquisition of Final Touch, a renowned name in the consumer products sector. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Awesome Products Inc. as it continues to strengthen its position in the market and expand its portfolio. The acquisition brings together the heritage and legacy of Final Touch with the innovative and forward-thinking approach of Awesome Products Inc., creating a powerful synergy that is poised for great success in the coming years.

About Final Touch:

Final Touch is a renowned brand which is part of the Fab KIND family of laundry care products. The brand has been a household name in North America for multiple decades. Final Touch has a history of providing the best quality products at affordable prices.

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

With the acquisition of Final Touch, Awesome Products Inc. now boasts an expanded and diversified household products portfolio, catering to a broader range of customer needs. This strategic move solidifies Awesome Products Inc's position to deliver outstanding affordable products to consumers. The combined expertise of both entities will drive innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness in an ever-evolving market. Both Awesome Products Inc and Final Touch share a commitment to delivering high-quality products. This acquisition reinforces this commitment and ensures that customers can continue to expect excellence in every aspect.

Awesome Products Inc. is thrilled about the opportunities that this acquisition presents and is committed to a seamless integration process to ensure smooth experience for the consumers.

L.D. Hardas, CEO Awesome Products: "Awesome Products Inc. is proud of the complete integration of Final Touch into our product family. This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision for growth and underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled products in the household laundry products sector. We look forward to building upon the legacy of Final Touch and collectively shaping the future of this industry."

About Awesome Products Inc.:

LA's Totally Awesome was started by LD Hardas, in 1983, when he took the first step to achieve his dream of manufacturing affordable household and beauty products. Since then, Awesome Products has grown from 600 square feet to a global enterprise of more than 6 million square feet. The company employs over 700 people and manufactures more than 2.5 billion products each year. The company currently manufactures everything from dish liquids, laundry detergents, carpet cleaners, stain removers to multiple types of surface cleaner.

The Company's has always strived to work towards achieving its mission, "Here at LA's Totally Awesome we are dedicated to producing the finest surfactant chemical and household cleaning products for the best price. We work with our customers to exceed their needs and deliver superior products and exceptional value at an excellent price", and the company strongly believes this acquisition is a step in the right direction.

Shubhankar Jalgaonkar (V.P. Finance)

6370 Altura Blvd.

Buena Park, C.A. 90620-1001

shubhankar@lastotallyawesome.com

714-562-8873

