LA's Awesome Products: Awesome Products Inc. Explains Acquisition of Ajax Laundry Care

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 23023 / Awesome Products Inc., a leading household cleaning products manufacturing company, is excited about the one-year completion of successful acquisition of Ajax Laundry Care, a venerable and renowned name in the consumer products sector on 9.13.2022 from RADIENZ LIVING, LLC. This strategic move marked a significant milestone for Awesome Products Inc. as it strengthened the company's position in the market and expanded its portfolio. The acquisition brought together the heritage and legacy of Ajax Laundry Care with the innovative and forward-thinking approach of Awesome Products Inc., creating a powerful synergy that is poised for great success in the coming years.

About Ajax Laundry Care:

Ajax Laundry Care was introduced by Colgate-Palmolive in 1964. Since then, the brand has been a household name in North America. The original slogan of the brand was "Stronger than Dirt" which was advertised with an armed knight riding a white horse. Ajax Laundry Care has always done justice to that slogan and delivered quality products for over 50 years.

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

After the acquisition of Ajax Laundry Care, Awesome Products Inc. now boasts an expanded and diversified Laundry Care products portfolio, catering to a broader range of customer needs.

This strategic move solidifies Awesome Products Inc's position to deliver outstanding affordable products to consumers. The combined expertise of both entities will drive innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness in an ever-evolving market.

Both Awesome Products Inc and Ajax Laundry Care share a commitment to delivering high-quality products. This acquisition reinforces this commitment and ensures that customers can continue to expect excellence in every aspect.

Awesome Products Inc. is thrilled about the opportunities that this acquisition presents and is committed to a seamless integration process to ensure smooth experience for the consumers.

L.D. Hardas, CEO Awesome Products: "Awesome Products Inc. is proud of the complete integration of Ajax Laundry Care into our product family. This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision for growth and underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled products in the household laundry products sector. We look forward to building upon the legacy of Ajax Laundry Care and collectively shaping the future of this industry."

About Awesome Products Inc.:

LA's Totally Awesome was started by LD Hardas, in 1983, when he took the first step to achieve his dream of manufacturing affordable household and beauty products. Since then, Awesome Products has grown from 600 square feet to a global enterprise of more than 6 million square feet. The company employs over 700 people and manufactures more than 2.5 billion products each year. The company currently manufactures everything from dish liquids, laundry detergents, carpet cleaners, stain removers to multiple types of surface cleaner.

The Company's has always strived to work towards achieving its mission, "Here at LA's Totally Awesome we are dedicated to producing the finest surfactant chemical and household cleaning products for the best price. We work with our customers to exceed their needs and deliver superior products and exceptional value at an excellent price", and the company strongly believes this acquisition is a step in the right direction.

For more information about Awesome Products and its recent acquisition, contact:

Shubhankar Jalgaonkar (V.P. Finance)

6370 Altura Blvd.

Buena Park, C.A. 90620-1001

shubhankar@lastotallyawesome.com

714-562-8873

SOURCE: LA's Awesome Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/806115/awesome-products-inc-explainsacquisition-of-ajax-laundry-care