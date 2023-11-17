Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final drill results for two (2) diamond core holes from the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada.

Kinsley Mountain is a unique property, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine1, hosting eastern Great Basin Carlin-type high-grade sulphide Gold (WFZ) and near surface oxide gold resources (Main Pit North target).

The Project was a historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999 when mining was suspended.

Diamond drill hole KMD23-02, targeting resource infill at the high-grade sulphide WFZ, returned 15.3 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 32.3 metres; including 24.1 g/t Au over 10.7 metres (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3). These results, in conjunction with prior 2020 drilling by the Company that yielded multiple near surface oxide and high-grade sulphide gold intercepts at depth (Table 2), reinforces the continuity and exceptionally high-grade nature of Secret Canyon shale-hosted sulphide gold mineralization. The WFZ remains open along corridors to the north, west and east which the Company intends to continue to test with continued drilling as soon as possible.

Table 1: Kinsley Mountain 2023 Drilling Significant Intercepts

Hole ID Released Zone From To Interval (m)1 Au (g/t)* NaCN Soluble Au Recovery (%) (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) KMD23-02 (-80/185)



Western Flank 254.5 286.8 32.3 15.28



Sulphide including 254.5 257.9 3.4 45.19 including 265.5 276.1 10.7 24.07 KMD23-01 (-76/085)

Sept. 29, 2023 267.6 287.9 20.3 12.55 Sulphide including 283.2 287.9 4.7 29.43 Sulphide

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

Diamond drill hole KMD23-03, targeting an untested geophysical anomaly on trend between the WFZ intersected a greater than 80 metre core length fault bounded interval of the Secret Canyon Shale containing anomalous arsenic pathfinder values that did not return significant gold values.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "Once again the Western Flank Zone has yielded exceptionally high-grade gold values over significant widths. We look forward to exploring the western flank zone where it remains open along three corridors to the north, west and east which the Company intends to continue to test with continued drilling as soon as possible."

"Complementary to high-grade gold sulphide mineralization at Western Flank, infill and outside-resource pit expansion RC drilling at the Main Pit North target continues to yield broad intercepts that are expected to contribute to a significant potential expansion of near surface oxide gold resources. The results announced today place Kinsley Mountain among the premier resource-stage gold projects in Nevada."

Table 2: Western Flank Zone 2020 Drill Intercepts

(These intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations)

Hole ID

(dip/azimuth) (degrees) Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t)* CN Soluble Au Recovery** (%) KMD20-003 (-75/147)















Western Flank 189.3 209.1 19.8 0.53 Sulphide KMR20-026 (-90) 135.6 141.7 6.1 9.08

Sulphide and 199.6 207.3 7.6 15.1 including 199.6 204.2 4.6 24.1 KMR20-002 (-82/314) 300.2 339.9 39.6 1.78 74% including 310.9 324.6 13.7 3.63 83% KMR20-003 (-70/314) 362.7 378.0 15.2 2.51

Sulphide including 362.7 368.8 6.1 4.16 KMR20-004 (-68/160) 260.6 271.3 10.7 5.15 69% including 265.2 269.8 4.6 8.12 74% KMR20-007 (-75/280) 283.5 289.6 6.1 1.15 Sulphide KMR20-008 (-83/305) 294.1 300.2 6.1 4.83 Sulphide and 310.9 318.5 7.6 3.07 Sulphide KMR20-009 (-70/110) 283.5 295.7 12.2 1.74 Sulphide KMR20-016 (-85/235) 309.4 330.7 21.3 3.38 73% including 317.0 323.1 6.1 5.78 100% KMR20-017 (-75/320) 320.0 358.1 38.1 2.63 Sulphide including 326.1 332.2 6.1 10.2 Sulphide

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/187923_b0b5748a142f78f7_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Western Flank Zone KMD23-02 Cross Section (looking east)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/187923_b0b5748a142f78f7_002full.jpg

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global (ALS), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur Minerals Inc. and the QP. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay (FA) analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t Au are also subject leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur Minerals Inc. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur Minerals Inc. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. CopAur Minerals Inc. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About Copaur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

1 Mineralization at the Long Canyon Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within CopAur Properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187923