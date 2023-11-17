Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) announces that it has engaged Ninja Media LLC ("Ninja") of 300 North Centre Street, Unit 6, Casper, Wyoming 82601, e-mail: ninjamediallc@gmail.com to provide Marketing services to the Company for an anticipated period of one month, beginning on November 20, 2023. Ninja will create digital and video content for distribution throughout on-line mediums in exchange for the payment of $25,000 (U.S.) to Ninja. The Company deals at arm's length with Ninja. As of the date hereof, to the company's knowledge, Ninja (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the company and has an arm's-length relationship with the company. The company will not issue any securities to Ninja as compensation for its marketing services.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 38 rare earth mineral claims (the "TREO Property") and holds an option on the EBB nickel-cobalt property, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

