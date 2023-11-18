Anzeige
WKN: A3EP2C | ISIN: CA7459321039 | Ticker-Symbol: Y3K
Frankfurt
17.11.23
08:48 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,004
+3,03 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Pulsar Helium Inc. Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on November 17, 2023, as further described in the Company's information circular dated October 13, 2023, were approved, including the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("Option Plan") and fixed equity incentive plan ("Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the Option Plan and Equity Plan on January 6, 2023, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. The Option Plan and Equity Plan follow the new share-based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2021.

Stock Option Plan

The Company's Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from time to time.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's Equity Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit (RSU), performance share unit (PSU) or deferred share unit (DSU) (collectively the "Awards") granted under the fixed Equity Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance up to 7,414,028 Common Shares, being 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, pursuant to the Equity Plan.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"
President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,
CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806291/pulsar-helium-inc-shareholders-approve-all-resolutions-at-annual-general-and-special-meeting

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
