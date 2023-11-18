Pulsar Helium Inc. Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on November 17, 2023, as further described in the Company's information circular dated October 13, 2023, were approved, including the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("Option Plan") and fixed equity incentive plan ("Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the Option Plan and Equity Plan on January 6, 2023, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. The Option Plan and Equity Plan follow the new share-based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2021.

Stock Option Plan

The Company's Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from time to time.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's Equity Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit (RSU), performance share unit (PSU) or deferred share unit (DSU) (collectively the "Awards") granted under the fixed Equity Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance up to 7,414,028 Common Shares, being 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, pursuant to the Equity Plan.

