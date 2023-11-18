Anzeige
18.11.2023 | 00:30
Unipart welcomes £4.5 billion government investment in UK manufacturing

OXFORD, England, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart, global supply chain and performance improvement technologies partner, has welcomed the Government announcement of a £4.5 billion investment in UK strategic manufacturing sectors.

Unipart Group (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)

The government announced today (17 November) the funding will be available from 2025 for five years, providing industry with longer term certainty about their investments.

Over £2 billion has been earmarked for the automotive industry and £975 million for aerospace, supporting the manufacturing, supply chain and development of zero emission vehicles, and investment in energy efficient and zero-carbon aircraft equipment.

John Neill, Executive Chairman of Unipart Group, said: "We welcome the Government's commitment to advanced manufacturing and the recognition of the strategic importance of the automotive industry to the UK. As an independent management and employee-owned company, Unipart has seen the strategic benefit from investing in developing performance improvement technologies for our global clients across a range of industries including automotive. The government's investment strategy will enhance opportunities for companies like ours to continue that vital innovation."

With a strong heritage in the automotive sector, Unipart has grown into a supply chain and performance improvement technologies partner in a wide range of markets including rail, aerospace, healthcare and technology.

Media contact:
Alistair Drummond,
alistair.drummond@unipart.com,
tel: 01865 383068

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280777/Unipart.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unipart-welcomes-4-5-billion-government-investment-in-uk-manufacturing-301992649.html

