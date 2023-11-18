New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - Home Care Advisory Group (HCAG), a New York based healthcare enterprise specializing in Medicaid and Home Care services, is announcing complimentary Home Care Advice for seniors seeking to age in place more simply. The company's Certified Senior Care Advisors are tasked with simplifying the process of accessing federal and state insurance benefits, so seniors and their families can more easily receive long-term in-home care.





Home Care Advisory Group: Empowering you and your loved ones to make informed decisions

Home Care Advisory Group has developed an efficient system that ensures clients receive the support they need with minimal hassle or worry on their part. Each required step is taken on the client's behalf, removing any unnecessary concerns in their time of need. Completing the Medicaid application tends to be a difficult beginning for many applicants.

HCAG aims to minimize senior stress with the following system:

Contact Home Care Advisory Group online or by phone for help.

A Certified Senior Care Advisor will confirm eligibility in a few basic questions.

The Advisor will identify the required documents needed from the client.

The client will return the completed documents to HCAG.

The application will then be submitted.

HCAG will follow up with Medicaid officials for updates.

The pending application will be monitored until fully processed.

The client will be notified of approval and long-term care strategies will begin.

Once the Medicaid application has been completed, one of the most difficult parts of receiving in-home care is no longer an obstacle. This may only be the beginning for many seniors seeking to age in place, but Home Care Advisory Group wants to make sure they are not alone and are guided through each phase efficiently and transparently.

The standard overview of gathering essential services includes, but is not limited to:

Applying for Medicaid: Home Care Advisory Group can get this started online or over the phone.

Home Care Advisory Group can get this started online or over the phone. Getting a Medicaid Managed Long-Term Care (MLTC) plan : Once approved for Medicaid, an MLTC plan will be contacted for services.

: Once approved for Medicaid, an MLTC plan will be contacted for services. Supplying income and assets documentation : Verifies what extent of services the client has immediate access to without further planning by HCAG.

: Verifies what extent of services the client has immediate access to without further planning by HCAG. Completing a medical assessment: A doctor or other qualified healthcare professional has to verify the current medical condition for plausible need.

A doctor or other qualified healthcare professional has to verify the current medical condition for plausible need. Developing a care plan: The service provider works to achieve a balance between a patient's wants and needs, where applicable.

Home Care Advisory Group wants to help individuals with low-income receive the same medical services as those of higher economic means. Home care is thought to be a cost-effective and convenient solution for improved patient outcomes, which helps seniors maintain a higher quality of life, sense of dignity, and a renewed independence.

With more than 7.4 million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid, the potential for diverse circumstances and conditions can appear to grow exponentially very quickly. There are no language and cultural differences with HCAG. Multilingual Certified Senior Care Advisors are trained to bring the mission of simplicity and support to beneficiaries of all ethnic backgrounds and cultures in a way that they can better understand.

HCAG works with a network of service providers, like Home Care For Adults, to help ensure that the right caregivers are assigned to each client. This non-medical home care services provider works to achieve a deep understanding of the client's needs to improve their general welfare. Personal assistance, companionship, and specialized expertise all fall under the Home Care For Adults banner.

Delivering comprehensive care services to individuals with chronic ailments to make their daily routines safer and more comfortable is the aim. To achieve this goal, HCAG has set up a list of services for patients that include:

• In-Home Care Services - Medicaid

• In-Home Care Services - Medicare

• The Application Process

• Receiving Care During Processing

• Pooled Income Trusts

• Medicaid-Related Issues

• Long-Term Care Claims

• Veterans Home Care

• Virtual Home Care

"Your Trusted Partner in Home Care and Medicaid Services" is more than just a slogan to Home Care Advisory Group, they want to be New York State's home care advocates for hassle-free services. They work on an ethos that everyone deserves the opportunity to receive quality care and support, and the HCAG team works daily to make that a reality.

Home Care Advisory Group's primary goal is to streamline the journey of Home Care and Medicaid Long Term Managed Care providers for families.

About Home Care Advisory Group

The Home Care Advisory Group is a healthcare enterprise based in New York that focuses on providing Medicaid and home care services for the elderly and individuals with disabilities. The company provides a list of services to patients, social workers, discharge planners, and attorneys to help New Yorkers receive crucial healthcare services in their homes without costly insurance gaps. Certified Senior Care Advisors provide complimentary services to clients to streamline the process of receiving long-term home care, reducing stress during commonly uncomfortable times. Working with a large network of service providers brings experienced caregivers to assist with activities of daily life (ADLs) and skilled medical services when needed. HCAG seeks to deliver hassle-free home care to raise the quality of life for New Yorkers with chronic diseases and those in need of a helping hand to recovery. Their goal is to be "Your Trusted Partner in Home Care and Medicaid Services'.

For more information about Home Care Advisory Group, visit the company website or contact:

Eli Bronstein

Certified Senior Care Manager

(212) 540-2984

