Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2023) - InPlace Software, a provider of cloud-based educational solutions, has reached a new milestone in its expansion by partnering with over 200 higher education institutions around the world. This development underscores the company's role in facilitating the integration of academic study with practical industry experience.

InPlace Software Celebrates Partnership with Over 200 Global Higher Education Institutions

CEO Guthrie White expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This milestone underscores our relentless effort in fostering a seamless connection between the realms of education and employment. Our partnership with these esteemed institutions amplifies our resolve to provide a platform that facilitates high-value work experience engagements for students."

With its flagship product, InPlace, the company has created a unique platform that streamlines managing student placements, thus enhancing the learning experience and increasing employability. The companion product InPlace Network supports employers dealing with educators and direct students in the provision of work integrated learning experiences. InPlace Network now supports over 30 substantial health service and aged care providers in Australia, the US, the UK, and Canada, interacting with multiple educators directly through the user interface or via API.

InPlace's growing partnership with higher education institutions worldwide demonstrates the company's global impact and adaptability. The technology enables educators to gain a holistic view of how well students are translating classroom teachings into real-world skills while providing employers insights into which educational institutions are molding students that meet their specific business needs.

Over a million students per year globally use InPlace Software to organize their industry work experience, showcasing the widespread adoption and trust in the solutions provided. With over 200 universities and colleges using either InPlace or InPlace Network in 10 countries and 30 health and aged care networks using InPlace Network the value of the technology is quickly gaining wide recognition.

Reflecting on the global outreach, Guthrie White added, "Our vision is to create a symbiotic ecosystem where educators, employers, and students thrive. The collaboration with over 200 institutions globally is a significant stride towards making this vision a reality."

About InPlace Software:

InPlace Software, a Quantum Information Technology product, specializes in cloud-based solutions that assist in managing student work placements. As a notable product in the Work Integrated Learning sector, InPlace serves an international clientele, including educational institutions in Australia, the UK, the EU, the US, and Singapore. InPlace Network aids health service and aged care providers in various regions, aligning academic learning with practical industry applications.

