Clearmind Medicine Inc.: Clearmind Medicine Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Plan for Immediate Recompliance

As part of the Company's plan for recompliance, the Company's shareholders approved a reverse stock split on November 14, 2023.

Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) ("Clearmind" or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announced receipt of a Staff Delisting Determination (the "Staff Determination") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq"). The Company was notified that Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company's securities from the Nasdaq Capital Market for failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for thirty consecutive business days in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule").

The Company plans to appeal the Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). A hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company's securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision.

As part of the plan to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, the Company intends to conduct a reverse stock split as soon as reasonably practicable, subject to applicable law and Nasdaq rules. On November 14th, the Company's shareholders approved a reverse stock split, which the Company expects will be made effective imminently. Additional details regarding the reverse stock split will be announced in the coming days.

"The Company's shareholders have already approved a reverse stock split, which is expected within the next few weeks, as part of our plan to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule," said Clearmind's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani. "We are looking forward to updating our shareholders regarding the Company's compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule soon."

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of fourteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWY."

For further information visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (604) 260-1566

US: CMND@crescendo-ir.com

General Inquiries

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

