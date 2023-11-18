Silk Road Fenjiu Wine enters in Chilean Embassy in China

Silk Road Fenjiu was Presented to the Chilean Ambassador in China Mauricio Hurtado, as a Gift from the People of China

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2023 / Globally renowned Chinese Wine, Fenjiu International has recently reached the Chilean Embassy in Beijing, China. The Silk Road Fenjiu was introduced to the Embassy of Chile through the Ambassador's Gourmet Parour program of the Sohu Food Channel. The guests were warmly welcomed to the embassy by the Chilean Ambassador in China Mauricio Hurtado, who was presented with the Silk Road Fenjiu as a gift from China. Fenjiu is the finest wine of the Silk Road and is the perfect representation of the centuries old Chinese liquor heritage.

"The original intention of Ambassador's Gourmet Parlour is to take the embassy kitchen as the carrier of Chinese and foreign food culture, and to carry out the collision between Chinese and foreign cultures through mutual learning of Chinese and foreign food and culture." Said the spokesperson of Fenjiu International, while sharing his thoughts on the program. "This program is a high-end life food dialogue column exclusively presented by Qinghua Fenjiu and since 2022, Sohu Food has visited a number of embassies in China in the form of live broadcast to appreciate the colorful food culture around the world." He added.

Fenjiu has been emerging as an industry leader and has taken the lead in proposing cocktails with stronger plasticity and acceptability. From "Fenjiu China Cocktail" to the development and designing of "China Fenjiu Liqueur Chocolate" jointly with Anthon Berg liqueur chocolate, a royal boutique of European royalty, everything about Fenjiu is nothing less than a perfect drink.

This episode of the Ambassador's Gourmet Parlour was all about the Silk Road Fenjiu, and how it enhances the delicate and mellow flavor of the Chilean seafood. With this amazing program of Sohu Food Channel, a lot of countries and cultures have come closer to the Chinese culture with food acting as a bridge to connect them. Another exciting fact about this particular episode of Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor is that it coincides with the Chile Week celebrated by the Chilean Embassy in China.

"Chile Week has become an important platform for deepening the friendship and economic and trade exchanges between China and Chile over the past eight years." Said Mauricio Hurtado, Chilean Ambassador to China, while sharing his thoughts with the program host. "Thanks to its long coastline, Chile is rich in mussels, sea urchins and salmon, which is why the people of Chile like to combine seafood with white wine, which is also a food culture in Chile." He added while talking to the editor-in-chief of Sohu Food that in Chile.

China has been the largest trade partner of Chile and the main destination of Chile's exports and the largest source of Chile's imports for more than a decade now. The ambassador also appreciated the role of Fenjiu in deepening the friendship between the people of the two countries. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Chile also received a special bottle of Silk Road Fenjiu as a gift from the people of China.

