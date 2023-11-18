China's Guangzhou launched a special conversation on November 16 in Italy's Rome, at which more than a dozen guests from both countries told their stories about cultural and economic cooperation, showcased the fruitful achievements between two sides.

Guangzhou, a metropolis in southern China, has been a trade gateway of China to the world for more than two thousand years.

According to Sun Yong, publicity director of Nansha District of Guangzhou, "At that time, Guangzhou received merchant ships from all over the world including Italy, when marked the prosperity of Maritime Silk Road."

"Today, the world's largest luxury ro-ro passenger ship MOBY, operating in the Italian Mediterranean, was actually built by Guangzhou Shipyard International based in Nansha," Sun continued, "we are still connected."

Michele De Gasperis, President of the Italian One Belt One Road Institute, said that Guangzhou is not only a beautiful city, but also a city full of business opportunities.

"Recently I visited the Canton Fair held in Guangzhou and was deeply impressed. I firmly believe that Guangzhou will become an important trade and tourism destination in Italy," said Gasperis.

During the event, the Italian pianist Giuseppe Ganzerli, performed with PEARL River piano. "I started to import Pearl River piano from Guangzhou for more than ten years. Pearl River is a beautiful river across Guangzhou city. I always tell my Italian clients that this piano is so beautiful just like the Pearl River itself," said Gennaro Schlitzer, board member of Queen's SRL.

Several chefs from Guangzhou Restaurants Group demonstrated Guangzhou cuisine at the event.

"Canton is famous for its unique cuisine, which has reached every corner of the world. But our relationship goes far beyond cooking," Angelo Tabaro, former minister for culture of the Veneto Region said.

"Italy and China are the two nations with the longest-lived and richest cultural heritages." He added, "From painting to music, literature to architecture, both countries have influenced the world in unique ways. Italian and Chinese companies collaborate in sectors ranging from automobiles to fashion, from technology to renewable energy."

Edouard Suzeau, a young designer from Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) Design Studio Milan, said that "Milan was chosen as the location for our studio because the city's ubiquitous car culture is a perfect fit with GAC's mission and passion for automotive design."

A modern sculpture called Embrace the World made by Guangzhou artist Zeng Zhenwei, was given to Laura Gallon, President of the Italian Arte Laguna Prize. "I believe that the art and culture exchange between our two nations can be carried forward," Gallon said.

Statistic shows that in 2022, the bilateral trade volume between China and Italy reached US$77.9 billion, hit a record high.

"More exchanges in all sectors are expected," Li Ran from China southern airlines said, "For example, we currently operate four round-trip flights per week between Guangzhou and Rome, and will increase to six per week in December this year."

