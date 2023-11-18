SEOTwix Highlights 2023 SEO Insights Paving the Way for Business Growth in 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2023 / SEOTwix, an SEO consultation services provider, has unveiled an analysis of key SEO trends and statistics from 2023, projecting business opportunities for the year 2024. SEOTwix combines current data insights with a forward-looking perspective, dedicated to guiding businesses in optimizing their digital marketing strategies.

Drawing from recent studies, SEOTwix presents a detailed snapshot of the SEO landscape. In a digital era where 68% of online experiences start with search engines, organic search stands out, contributing to a significant 53.3% of web traffic. Highlighting the efficacy of SEO, the analysis reveals a remarkable 14.6% lead close rate, showcasing its superiority in generating high-quality leads and driving conversions.

A striking revelation from the analysis is that a staggering 90.63% of web pages currently receive no organic traffic, indicating substantial untapped growth potential within the realm of SEO.

SEOTwix emphasizes the need for more strategic link-building approaches in the coming year, as 66.31% of pages lack essential backlinks. Recognizing the significance of a robust backlink strategy, businesses are urged to invest in this aspect of SEO for enhanced online visibility and credibility.

Yulian Fediukov, Founder & CEO of SEOTwix, commented on the findings, stating, "Our analysis, based on current industry data, reveals the untapped potential of SEO in business growth. We are committed to leveraging these insights for our clients' success in 2024 and beyond."

SEOTwix's analysis is designed to assist busbusinessesinesses in refining their digital marketing strategies, enabling them to capitalize on emerging SEO trends and navigate the evolving landscape of online visibility and customer engagement.

