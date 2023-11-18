Persis Collection Reveals 'Persian Elegance', Celebrating Persian Art Trusted in Over 100 Countries

Showcasing a fusion of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design, Persis Collection's latest products mark a monumental milestone.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2023 / Persis Collection, the leading supplier of Persian art globally, proudly introduces 'Persian Elegance' along with its latest products. These exemplify the harmonious blend of traditional Persian craftsmanship with modern design aesthetics. This unveiling marks a significant milestone, underscoring Persis Collection's commitment to presenting timeless yet contemporary pieces.

CEO of Persis Collection, Sina Bokharaei, expressed, "With 'Persian Elegance' and our latest products, we continue our mission of intertwining the rich heritage of Persian craftsmanship with the vision of modern design. These collections epitomize our commitment to offering exquisite pieces that honor tradition while embracing contemporary elegance."

Featuring over 2000 meticulously crafted pieces, 'Persian Elegance' represents the brand's unwavering dedication to superior quality and design excellence. Renowned for being the most trusted Persian art supplier, Persis Collection has provided artwork to numerous galleries worldwide, including prestigious establishments such as the British Museum gift shop.

Persis Collection, hailing from Iran, stands as the epitome of authentic Persian art, globally delivering culturally significant pieces. With 5-star ratings on Trustpilot, it has earned the trust and satisfaction of its clientele.

The main categories of Persis Collection's products include home decor, fashion and clothing, jewelry, and gifts, all inspired by Persian art. These categories reflect the brand's dedication to offering a wide array of products inspired by the richness of Persian heritage.

The collection caters to art connoisseurs in over 100 countries, providing express delivery to the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, France, and Switzerland.

About Persis Collection: Persis Collection serves as the foremost destination for Persian art, showcasing the beauty of tradition from Iran while adapting to modern trends. With a legacy spanning over 10 years, the brand is committed to offering globally recognized and culturally significant pieces.



