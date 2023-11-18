VSC is empowering users to monetize their health data through its expansion and integration with Apple Watch

VSC, a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain that rewards healthy lifestyle habits, announces a significant upgrade of its proprietary Data Non-Fungible Token (Data-NFT) to allow binding with Apple Watch through the Apple HealthKit. This update enables Apple Watch devices to actively participate in Data Mining and earn $VSC using a Data-NFT. VSC unveiled this expansion during its participation in Web Summit's Growth Startup Program in Lisbon. The Growth Startup Program provides startups with essential resources and support for rapid business scaling, showcasing VSC's dedication to innovation and to disrupting the health and wellness sector.

Data Mining on the Vyvo Smart Chain leverages health data gathered from IoT wearable technology, which is generated by the user's biometrics collected by sensors. VSC empowers Data Owners with decentralization, granting them control over data ownership, privacy, and the ability to monetize their health data.

This strategic move positions VSC at the forefront of HealthFi. Fabio Galdi, Co-Founder and CEO of VSC, noted this about the upgrade and expansion of VSC's Data-NFTs capabilities stating, "Our mission has always been to use blockchain to expand what is possible with technology. With this technical upgrade to our proprietary Data-NFT, we advance our ecosystem to an entirely new user base."

"We believe that the ability for 110 million plus Apple Watch users worldwide to join our ecosystem and reclaim ownership of their health data and its value is a game-changer in the health and blockchain space," added Mariana Krymn, Vyvo Smart Chain co-founder. "Web Summit provides the ideal platform to announce this expansion to a global audience."

With this upgrade, Apple Watch users can now seamlessly join the VSC Ecosystem by following these simple steps:

Use a VSC-Compatible Wearable Device: Users must possess a wearable device that is compatible with Vyvo Smart Chain's ecosystem and capable of measuring health data. Bind a Data-NFT: By using a VSC-compatible application (dApp), Data Owners can link their Data-NFT to their wearable device. This process anonymously associates the health data generated with the Data-NFT and notifies the blockchain where to send rewards. Receive $VSC Rewards: Once the user's device is successfully bound to the Data-NFT via the VSC-compatible dApp and begins measuring health data, they will start receiving rewards in $VSC.

About Vyvo Smart Chain

VSC is a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain and supported by the Vyvo Smart Chain Foundation that promotes and rewards positive lifestyle habits through health data monetization while retaining data privacy. By joining VSC, people can retain more control over how much of their health data is shared with third parties and earn rewards for doing so. The anonymized data will then become available for purchase on the VSC data marketplace, enabling research institutions, universities, and other health wellness-focused businesses to gain access to key data to support research into new drugs, developing treatments, and preventing the spread of diseases.

About Web Summit

Web Summit is the world's largest tech conference, and it brings together more than 70,000 attendees from more than 170 countries each year. Web Summit is known for its cutting-edge content, its global reach, and its commitment to helping startups succeed.

