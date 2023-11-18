Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2023) - ADFO Summit announces a line up of sponsors, as families, investors and business influencers join the summit's list of attendees.

These sponsors represent the forefront of wellness, longevity, AI, investment, human capital, and sustainability, showcasing the Summit's commitment to driving innovation.

The ADFO Summit will serve as a pivotal platform, fostering collaboration and dialogue to bridge gaps in the ever-evolving landscape as investment meets technology and collides with sustainability agendas. With a focus on driving collaborations, the Summit will showcase groundbreaking initiatives, explore emerging trends, and provide a roadmap for a sustainable future.

The Summit is pleased to confirm the following Sponsors:

Innventure: Fostering Disruptive Ventures, a specialist fund to scale businesses through ties with multi-nationals.

Quincus: Revolutionizing real time logistics using AI to fully integrate the logistics and shipping lifecycle.

Pangea Bio: AI-Driven Neurological Solutions delivering transformative medicines for neurological disorders using AI.

Hatcher+: AI-Powered Alternative Investments using advanced AI models for fund creation and management - specific focus on Greentech initiatives.

Gunning Capital: A boutique Investment Bank bridging gaps in technology and energy ventures and partnerships across US and Asia.

ViWell: Tailored Wellbeing Solutions guiding people with programs and tools for an optimally balanced life.

Carbon Growth Partners: A leading investment manager in global carbon markets, focusing on high integrity carbon assets.

Ally Power: Laying down new clean energy infrastructure for Hydrogen and electric refuelling and zero-emission solutions.

Zero Gravity Solutions: A revolution in proprietary "plant priming" solution that acts like a vaccine for plants, increasing yield and disease resistance.

To learn more about ADFO Summit and its sponsors visit adfosummit.ae.

About ADFO Summit

The ADFO Summit stands as a global hub for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, bringing together diverse voices from families, investors and business leaders to harness the collective insights to navigate the evolving business, economic and regional landscape tackling the headwind of technology and sustainability influencing forces. With a focus on the major things, the Summit serves as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative ideas.

