Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2023) - ADFO Summit, a pivotal player in Abu Dhabi's dynamic landscape of events, proudly announces its Family Office Summit Agenda - featuring a stellar lineup of 150 influential attendees and 36 esteemed speakers. The event is set to bring together thought leaders, family offices, and business leaders to discuss the key issues of the day.

ADFO Summit will start at 08:00-09:00 sharp with event registration following an opening keynote presentation with an interactive panel about how successful family businesses are built on good governance featuring various panelists including Dawood Group and Al Serkal Group. The agenda will continue with a second interactive panel until 10:45 for a networking coffee break. From 11:15 to 13:30 interactive panel discussions will continue with prominent speakers. After that, 13:30-14:30 will be lunch time, and after lunch the event will continue until 19:30 with an cocktail evening at Grand Hyatt.

ADFO brings together regional and International families, investors, and thought leaders in a unique format Summit and creates a stage for frank exchange views and insights. From tackling succession planning and embracing good governance, to addressing the challenges of modern life through the lens of longevity, the summit aims to provide insightful discussions in a rapidly evolving business and geopolitical landscape.

As the agenda unfolds, the Summit explores the need for seamless integration of traditional investment strategies with a sustainable approach, with one eye on looking to the future. Panel discussions will navigate the intricacies of private credit and equity markets, and consider the transformative impact.

The Summit's finale will share insights from three of the region's most successful founders as they share valuable secrets to their success and provide inspiration for new entrepreneurs as attendees hear from the next generation of family members under 35 who will share their visions for the future and how they look to make an everlasting lasting impact.

The key Summit themes look at advanced technologies and the profound influence of Artificial Intelligence, on shaping and influencing business landscapes, as both a tool for accelerating growth and delivering breakthroughs. The Summit will also discuss themes about the extended role of advanced technologies in the burgeoning longevity sector, and how extended lifespans will impact sustainability, reshape capital markets, and redefine philanthropic activities, against a backdrop of alternate energy markets delivering on our sustainability targets.

ADFO Summit navigates the economic uncertainty and underscores the imperative for family offices to adapt and seize technological opportunities, paving the way for a future where innovation and resilience go hand in hand.

About ADFO Summit

The ADFO Summit stands as a global hub for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, bringing together diverse voices from families, investors and business leaders to harness the collective insights to navigate the evolving business, economic and regional landscape tackling the headwind of technology and sustainability influencing forces. With a focus on the major things, the Summit serves as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative ideas.

