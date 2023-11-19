This week in our 21st Austria weekly: Week 46 prolongued the strong November for the Austrian Market, ATX TR gained 2.2 percent with Lenzing, Do&Co and in the second row Do&Co in Front. AT&S has engaged in negotiations with Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG), but it was the announcement of a potential capital increase which weakened the stock. News came from ams Osram (2), Frequentis (2), Valneva, Austrian Post, AT&S, Polytec, Rosenbauer, Andritz (2), UBM, Kapsch TrafficCom, Vienna Stock Exchange, DO & CO, Vienna Airport, Strabag and Palfinger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,2% to 7.240,63 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 9,75%. Up to now there were 124 days with a positive and 102 with a negative gain. From the year-high we ...

