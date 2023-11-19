Austrian Post: Group revenue of Austrian Post improved by 8.5 % in the first three quarters of 2023 to EUR 1,969.3m. Despite the ongoing challenges and cost-related inflationary trends, Austrian Post showed an improvement in its earnings indicators for the first three quarters of 2023. EBITDA climbed by 9.5 % to EUR 282.4m, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 4.4 % to EUR 130.8m. CEO Georg Pölzl: "Growth in the parcel business as well as the increase in financial services managed to offset the decline in letter mail and direct mail items".Österreichische Post: weekly performance: 4.20%AT&S: To support the further development of the company, the Executive Board of AT&S, a globally leading manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed ...

