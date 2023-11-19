UBM Development AG (UBM): UBM will repay the remaining €91.05m from the 3.125% UBM Bond 2018-2023 (bond) punctually on 16 November 2023 after five years. A total of €28.94m from the 3.125% UBM Bond 2018-2023 was already exchanged for the UBM Green Bond 2023-2027 in June 2023.UBM: weekly performance: 0.49% Frequentis: Frequentis Control Room Consulting (CRC) was selected by SANS to explore how data analytics can be utilised in order to optimise and enhance its air traffic management (ATM) to meet the Saudi Arabian aviation sector growth strategy. Through collaborative workshops and system maturity assessments, teams from Frequentis and SANS identified workflow inadequacies and information deficits at key decision points. "It was a pleasure to work with SANS engineers and ...

