Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Warum man hier morgen sehr früh handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915210 | ISIN: AT0000818802 | Ticker-Symbol: DOQ
Tradegate
17.11.23
17:45 Uhr
127,20 Euro
+0,40
+0,32 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,00127,4018.11.
126,20127,4017.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DO & CO AG127,20+0,32 %
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG48,300+0,10 %
STRABAG SE39,500-0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.