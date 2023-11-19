Palfinger: The Monna Lisa is the Prysmian Group's new cutting-edge cable laying vessel, currently under construction at VARD Tulcea in Romania. Palfinger Marine has been officially commissioned to deliver a major equipment package to support their decarbonization goals. The Monna Lisa, sister ship to Prysmian's Leonardo da Vinci, is 171 meters long and can accommodate up to 120 people. With its 100 tons of cable pulling tension, it has the deepest power cable installation capacity in the market, reaching as far as 3,000 meters of water depth. The equipment package from Palfinger consists of a large A- frame for plough operations, an active heave-compensated lifting/towing winch, one towing winch, one combined quadrant/auxiliary winch, two auxiliary winches, one towing roller ...

