HSA Group; Tetra Pak: HSA Group and Tetra Pak commence programme to support safe nutrition in Yemeni schools

HSA Group and Tetra Pak have launched a joint school milk initiative in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Education and the World Food Programme (WFP) to help address food security and nutrition challenges facing young people in Yemen.

The pilot initiative will provide fortified milk to 10,000 children in an estimated 20 schools.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) Group, Yemen's largest private company, and packaging manufacturer Tetra Pak have begun their collaborative school milk initiative in Yemen, which was announced in May 2023 at a joint food security workshop co-hosted by HSA Group and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), entitled "Rethinking food crisis responses: the power of partnership to build resilient food systems in Yemen."

Commenced on 20 November 2023, the pilot initiative will provide fortified flavoured milk for 10,000 children in Yemen once a day on school days, seeking to improve the nutritional intake and the health of pupils whilst incentivising school attendance. The pilot will target an estimated 20 schools in the Taiz governorate.

Under the scope of the initiative:

HSA Group is producing UHT milk in local facilities which is fortified with micronutrients and vitamins based on local nutritional deficiencies.

Tetra Pak is supplying Tetra Brik Aseptic® 125 packaging, ensuring that the product remains fresh for up to 12 months and thus maximising the distribution time window. As a result, the impact of transport challenges, which are common in Yemen due to damaged infrastructure, will be reduced.

HSA Group's Humanitarian Development Program (HDP) will manage the distribution of milk to schools and coordinate with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Education and the United Nations' nutrition cluster, administered by UNICEF and the WFP.

HDP will also liaise with schools on storage needs and food safety, engage communities through awareness campaigns, and oversee the monitoring and evaluation of the project.

Schools are also using this initiative to raise awareness about the importance of recycling. Children will be taught about the impact of waste on the environment and how waste can be managed sustainably.

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) is conducting an impact assessment study to understand the impact of the initiative on the educational and health outcomes of children.

HSA Group and Tetra Pak have been partners for over 20 years and share a passionate commitment to the wellbeing of the Yemeni people. The initiative will be Tetra Pak's first school milk initiative in Yemen.

Looking ahead, HSA Group and Tetra Pak will continue to ensure access to safe nutrition for Yemeni children as well as improve the food value chain in Yemen by increasing opportunities for small-holder farmers to develop their businesses, earn income and improve their livelihoods. Phase two of this initiative will involve innovating to create affordable nutritious, dairy and cereal-based beverage formulations for school feeding programmes across Yemen.

By leveraging their combined product development and manufacturing capabilities, HSA Group and Tetra Pak are driving forward the production of new affordable and nutritious products for schoolchildren in need.

Hisham Ali Mohamed Saeed, Deputy Managing Director for the FMCG Strategic Business Unit at HSA Yemen said:

"Yemen's young people are disproportionately affected by the ongoing food security crisis in the country, with more than 2.2 million Yemeni children currently suffering from acute malnutrition.

"We are proud to support this transformative project which aims to alleviate the burden of these challenges on young people, supporting them as they grow both physically and intellectually. This initiative also has the potential to improve the income and livelihoods of small-scale dairy farmers, including local producers in the supply chain while alleviating malnutrition for vulnerable populations.

It is our hope that, in partnership with Tetra Pak, we can support the health and wellbeing of Yemen's young and ambitious population, nurturing talent and unlocking potential."

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director at Tetra Pak Arabia, said:

"We are honoured to partner with HSA Group on this initiative, which has the potential to make a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of Yemeni children. At Tetra Pak, we believe in the power of collaboration to build resilient food systems, and this school milk program is a prime example of what can be achieved when stakeholders work together towards a common goal."

About HSA Group

HSA Group (HSA) was established in Yemen in 1938 by four brothers from the Saeed Anam family and is now one of the largest multinational conglomerates based in the Middle East, employing over 35,000 people across its operations. HSA Group remains a family-owned business and operates across various markets, including Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Africa.

As a key player in global trade networks, HSA Group is the parent organisation for over 70 operating companies. The Group's commercial activities include producing market-leading food and beverage brands, packaging, household goods and healthcare products, importing and manufacturing essential foodstuffs and commodities.

HSA Group partners with UN agencies and humanitarian organisations to support diverse development and humanitarian initiatives in the Middle East and beyond, such as the WFP's school feeding programme, which HSA Group supplied with over 7,300 MT of high energy biscuits.

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people?in more than 160 countries. With?more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

