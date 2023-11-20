Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
17.11.23
09:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Shape Robotics to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, November 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Shape Robotics shares (ticker name: SHAPE) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen main market. The company has been listed on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market siden 2020. Shape Robotics belongs to the technology sector and
is the 28th company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets*. 

Shape Robotics was founded in Denmark in 2016 by visionary engineers with a
shared mission of making the understanding of future technology more accessible
to students across nationalities, language barriers, and cultural backgrounds.
The vision of a holistic and easily implementable method for technological
education laid the foundation for the development of the educational robot
Fable and the fully equipped learning spaces called STEAMLabs, which today
constitute the company's primary business pillars in the rapidly growing
EdTech-group. 

"The journey from listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market to now, where
Shape Robotics is listed on Nasdaq Main Market, has been filled with valuable
challenges and numerous milestones", says Andre' Fehrn, CEO Shape Robotics.
"When we achieved our breakthrough in the large market in Romania and
established international partnerships, the growth potential of our technology
and the effectiveness of our go-to-market strategy were solidified. Every
country will need to equip its population for a future job market where
understanding new technologies is crucial. Shape Robotics aims to contribute to
the goal that all children and young people, regardless of where they are born,
have access to easily implementable educational technology. This way, new
generations can create a better future for themselves and contribute to
increased efficiency and competitiveness in the societies they live in". 

"We are proud to welcome Shape Robotics to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market
when they move from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the main market," says
Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "Since they became part
of the Nasdaq family in 2020, Shape Robotics has shown impressive results, and
we look forward to be part of the successful growth journey that the company is
on going forward. Shape Robotics will be the 126th company to move from Nasdaq
First North to our main market since the introduction of the growth exchange in
Denmark in 2005". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq media contact:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
