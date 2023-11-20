Fenice Energy, formerly SunEdison, has developed single-phase and three-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar installations. The microinverters support up to 670 Wp+ PV modules, with a maximum input current of 20 A.From pv magazine India Chennai-based Fenice Energy has unveiled new microinverters for residential and commercial solar installations. The XT36 3-phase microinverter for commercial PV installations provides an output of up to 3,600 VA. A single unit connects to eight high-power modules. With a maximum input current of 20A, the XT36 is designed to match solar modules ...

