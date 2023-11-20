MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit, India, a premier event at the forefront of technological innovation, is thrilled to unveil DT 100, a prestigious initiative that recognises the remarkable achievements of technology leaders in India.Organized by Exito Media Concepts, DT 100 aims to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to advancing technology in the region.Representing a diverse array of sectors, each leader has displayed exceptional prowess in leveraging technology to drive transformative changes within their respective domains, playing a crucial role in shaping the digital landscape of India.The DT 100 felicitation will take place at the Digital Transformation Summit in Mumbai on the 6th of December. The event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, tech visionaries, and innovators from across the country, providing a platform for networking and knowledge exchange.As we eagerly anticipate the Digital Transformation Summit, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 100 leaders who are paving the way for a digitally empowered future.Here is the esteemed DT 100 list:1. Haryyaksha Ghosh - Chief Data Officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.2. Swapnil Rajepawar - IT & Digital Pro. Head ,SACG Capsules Pvt. Ltd.3. Swapnil Rajepawar - Head of Analytics, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited4. Dinesh Agrawalla - Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF)5. Kamalesh Tripathi - Head IT Infrastructure, Ageas Federal Life Insurance6. Ramkrishna Shivchandra Mishra - Head - IT Applications, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd7. G Radhakrishna Pillai - Chief Information Officer, Agilus Diagnostics Ltd8. Bijender Kumar M - Sr. General Manager & Chief Information Security Officer, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.9. Mohanachandran - Head-IT,Maharashtra, Apollo Hospitals10. Sarfaraz Miller - Head - Information Technology, Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.11. Shabbir Badra - Vice President Information Technology, Apraava Energy12. Bhushan Deshpande - Chief Information Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India13. Balram Choudhary - CISO, ASK Investment managers ltd14. Saumil Purani - Vice President Information Technology, Axis Bank15. Subodh Rane - Senior Vice President of Technology, Axis Bank16. Rajneesh Srivastava - Vice President - Information Technology, Axis Bank.17. Milind Korgaonkar - Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer ,Bajaj Electricals Ltd.18. Sanjay Kumar Tripathi - Head of Information Technology, Bestseller India19. Bhaskar Rao - Chief Information Security Officer, Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Limited20. Parag Jain - CIO-Head of CIB Global Banking and Shared Services Transversal IT, BNP Paribas21. Pankaj Srivastava - Head - IT, Brookfield Renewable22. Allauddin Mohamad - Global Head - Information Technology, Camlin Fine Sciences23. Vishal Bhatia - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Canara Bank24. Kamal Sharma - Senior Director, Carrier Technologies India Limited25. Prateek Shirod - Head IT & Digital, CEAT Tyres Limited26. Dr. Jitendra Panchal - Sr. Vice President - Technology, Central Depository Services (India) Limited27. Boman Nakra - Chief Information Officer, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank28. Rajnish Gurchale - Head IT - Applications, D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd29. Suresh Nadar - Group CIO, Dr. Batras Group of Companies30. Shreevar Narayan - Chief Technology Officer, ecofy31. Deepa Duraisamy - Vice President, Head - Data, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance32. Kamlesh Jain - Global CIO, EPL Limited33. Subhash Shelke - Corporate CIO - Head of SAP & Applications, Essar Group34. Sivakumar Nandipati - Chief Digital Officer, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd35. Tejas Maniar - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Fino Payments Bank Ltd36. Ashok Tiwari - Chief Information Officer, Finolex Cables Ltd37. Johnson David - Chief Technology Officer, Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. Ltd38. Vikram P Arora - Chief Information Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited39. Vinay Morje - Vice President - Head of Digital Transformation, Grasim Industries Limited | Pulp & Fibre40. Dilip Lakkireddy - Head IT Infrastructure & Information Security, Green Ply Industries Limited.41. Nagraj Rao - Director Of Information Technology, Hatwari Automation LLP42. Tejasvi Addagada - Senior Vice President, Head- Enterprise Data Management, Data Office, HDFC Bank43. Ayan De - Head - Enterprise Technology, HDFC Life44. John Rajesh P - Head - Digital Applications Technology, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd45. Sankaranarayanan Raghavan - Chief Technology and Data Officer, IndiaFirst Life46. Prasad Patkar - Head Of Information Security, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited47. Meheriar Patel - Group Chief Information Officer, Jeena & Company48. Krushna Sahoo - Director of Information Technology, JM Financial Services Ltd.49. Manish Kumar Singh - Regional IT Director - Janssen AsPAC Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson50. G.Venkateshwaran - Vice President - IT & Digital Solutions, Jsw Steel Limited, Mumbai51. Gaurav Kushwaha - Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited52. Melwyn Rebeiro - Director-Head IT GRC,Regional CISO & DPO, Julius Baer53. Saugata Basu - Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Kalpataru Group54. Pradipta Patro - Head IT & GCISO, KEC International Limited (An RPG Group Company)55. Rahul Kumar Verma - Associate Director of Information Technology, Kenvue56. Srinivasan Raman - Chief Information Officer, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital57. Suhail Siddiqui - Head - IT Corporate Functions, L&T Finance58. Mathur Vadadoriya - Chief Technology Officer, LKP Securities Ltd59. Dilip Mishra - Senior Vice President, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd.60. Mayuresh Purandare - Head IT - Infrastructure & Security, Marico Industries Private Limited61. Anand Pratap Tomar - Chief Information Officer (CIO), McDonalds India (HRPL)62. Rajgopal Nayak - Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands Limited63. Dr.Rajendran N - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd64. Lalit Wadhwani - Chief Information Officer, Mumbai Newsbox Pvt. Ltd.65. Vijayraj Bhosale - Head IT & CISO, National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd.66. Arpanarghya Saha - Chief Digital Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd67. Narendra Addagatla - AVP- IT Infrastructure, Nirmal Bang68. Satyajit Mozar - Chief Information Officer, OmniActive Health Technologies Limited69. Sudip Mazumder - Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd70. Dhaval V Pandya - Corporate Chief Information Officer (CIO), Piramal Enterprises Limited71. Sumit Garg - Global CIO - Piramal Pharma Solutions, Piramal Pharma72. Tejas Shah - Head IT Infra/ Apps, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd73. Rupesh Nirgude - Chief Information and Digital Officer, Prism Johnson Limited74. Jitesh Save - General Manager - IT, Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd75. Dr. Amrut Urkude - Chief Information Officer, Reliance Polyester Limited76. Joji Joseph - Asst Vice President - Information Technology, Reliance Power77. Kiran Komatla - Group CTO, Restaurant Brands Asia78. Rajkumar Ayyella - Chief Information Officer, RPG Group(KEC International Limited)79. Linumon Thomas - Digital Leader, Sanofi80. Sourabh Surendranath - Chief Digital Officer, SBI Securities81. Durgesh Mankar - AVP & CISO - Sodexo SVC India Pvt. Ltd.82. Dharmvir Kumar Singh - Chief Information Officer, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited83. Rupendra Kumar Nigam - VP - IT ( Head IT), Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.84. Rasvinder Singh Nagpal - Lead -IT Infrastructure & Networks, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LTD.85. Milind Khamkar - Group CIO, Super Max86. Sudheer Muvva - Chief Technology Officer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd87. Deepak Sakpal - Associate Vice President - IT, Sushil Financial Services Private Limited88. Sunil Kumar - CTO & Head - T&A, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd89. Sunil Nair - Vice President IT, The Phoenix Mills Ltd90. Tanushree Sarkar - IT Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific91. Kumaresan M. - Head Of Information Technology, Unichem Laboratories Limited92. Rajnish Khare - Chief Digital Officer, Union Bank of India93. Govind Joshi - Chief Information Officer, USV PRIVATE LIMITED94. Vishwas Mhatre - Head of Information Technology, Vinati Organics Limited95. Nisha Dulhani - VP - Big Data and Advanced Analytics, Vodafone Idea LTD96. Pankaj Singh - Global CIO, VVF India Limited97. Dr. Ravi Sharma PhD - Head of Information Technology, Wanbury Limited98. Pankaj Srivastava - Director of IT, Wellington School99. Atul Srivastava - Chief Information Officer, Welspun Group100. Vijay Kumar - Chief Technology Officer, Xanadu Reality Limited.For more information about the Digital Transformation Summit India and the DT 100, please visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/india/Source: ExitoCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.